Want to hold panchayat polls: Haryana to HC

The Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it intends to hold panchayat elections in a phased manner.

Director general, development and panchayats department, Ramesh Chander Bidhan, in an affidavit before the HC has said that earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process of elections could not be initiated.

However, since now the situation is being normalised and in view of provisions of Article 243-E of the Constitution and Section 3 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, the government and the State Election Commission intend to hold elections.

As per the Act and Article 243-E, elections should be held within six months from date of dissolution of panchayats.

The affidavit further states that the state has not yet issued notification for declaring conduct of polls. In the first phase, elections to gram panchayats are proposed to be held and thereafter in the second phase, elections for panchayat samiti and zila parsihad.

The response has been submitted in a bunch of petitions in which the government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats has been challenged.

The law was passed in December 2020 in state assembly providing 50% reservation to the women in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs). It was notified in April 2021.

The plea alleges the amendment restricts women candidates from contesting from odd numbered wards which are otherwise open or general wards. Hence, it is discriminatory.

There are also some petitions against reservation roster to some categories and the manner in which reservation for backward classes is to be carved out.

The HC has sought response to the government’s move from various parties by October 10. There are a dozen petitions on the panchayat elections pending before the HC.