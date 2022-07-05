Man facing charges in acid attack case ends life in Ludhiana

A man who was facing charges in an acid attack case ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hotel near the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Kumar alias Kali, 50, of Dayalpur village. He was wanted by the Subhanpur police in Kapurthala for attacking a 37-year-old woman with acid. A case under Section 326 of IPC had been lodged against him on June 22.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, in-charge at bus stand police post, said the hotel staff told them that the man had checked in two days ago. On Tuesday morning, when he did not open the door despite constant knocking, they broke it open and found his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The sub-Inspector added that they did not find a suicide note in the room. During investigation, they found that Kumar was wanted by Kapurthala police for allegedly attacking one Dalbir Kaur with acid after barging into her boutique. The accused was allegedly stalking and harassing Dalbir for months before assaulting her.

Further, the sub-inspector added that it is yet to be ascertained if the man ended his life to avoid arrest or if there is some other reason.

Woman held for abetting 24-year-old man’s suicide

A 37-year-old woman from Rajan village has been arrested for abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old man.

The accused has been identified as Meenu. The FIR has been lodged by Koomkalan police based on the statement of the victim’s father.

The complainant stated that his son used to work at a pesticide store and was in a relationship with Meenu, but he had snapped all ties with her six months ago.

He alleged that the woman went to his son’s workplace on Monday and created a ruckus by trying to force him to marry her. The complainant also alleged that she threatened to implicate his son in a rape case.

He added that his son was mentally disturbed over the incident, following which he ended his life by consuming poison.

ASI Dharampal, who is investigating the case, said the woman was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial remand.

The ASI added that the woman was living alone due to strained relations with her husband. Her two children live with her husband.