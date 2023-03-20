Wanted criminal arrested in Kaithal

The Kaithal police claimed to have arrested a person who was wanted in a case related to the recovery of a hand grenade in 2015. The police said that the accused, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Alewa village of Jind district, was also declared a proclaimed offender by the court. A police team on the direction of SP Maqsood Ahmed managed to arrest him from his residence and he was produced in the court which sent him to judicial custody. As per the police information, the Crime Investigation Agency had arrested four people with weapons and a hand-grenade in Rajaund of Kaithal district in 2015. During the interrogation, the accused told the police that Sonu had provided them the weapons. He was arrested by the police but later released on bail but did not appear before the court again. On July 6, 2018, he was declared a proclaimed offender, the police said.

Sarpanches show black flags to Sirsa MP

Rohtak : Sarpanches protesting against e-tendering on Sunday showed black flags to Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal to raise their demands at Madho Singhana village in Sirsa, where the MP had gone to take part in a programme. The police tried to stop sarpanches from entering there but they reached the venue and showed black flags to Duggal. Santosh Beniwal, state vice-president of the Haryana Sarpanch Association, said the police had reached the village heads’ houses in the morning but they somehow reached the venue and showed black flags to Duggal. “We will continue to protest against ruling party leaders until our demands are not met,” Beniwal added.

Skill lab training given to MD students

Rohtak : As many as 100 MD students of the Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences here were provided skill lab training. Skill labs were set up under the direction of the National Medical Commission with the support of the state government. At these labs, all facilities exist for training all medical trainee personnel to impart skills training. Dr SS Lohchab, director of PGIMS, inaugurated the session. He said this lab is aimed at training the skills of health professionals in a controlled environment which not only leads to enhanced training but also avoids patient contact.

Two patwaris held for graft

KARNAL : A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal, arrested two halka patwaris for allegedly taking a bribe in lieu of releasing the pending payment of the land acquired for a project by the government. Inspector Sachin of the ACB said that the accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jamawari village in Hansi, presently posted in Hisar, and Ashok Kumar, patwari in the land acquisition office, Panchkula. He said that Shiv Kumar was arrested red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh from the complainant on Saturday in Karnal as the deal was finalised in ₹20 lakh. The ACB arrested him while accepting the first instalment. During the investigation, it was found that Ashok Kumar was also involved in this case and after collecting evidence he was arrested on Sunday, he added. He said that Shiv Kumar was taken on two-day police remand, while Ashok Kumar will be produced in the court on Monday.

Canter driver tries to run over SHO, booked

Rohtak : The station house officer (SHO) of Dharuhera’s Sector 6 police station in Rewari sustained injuries after a canter driver hit him and tried to run over him on Saturday night. The incident took place on Saturday night when SHO Rajnish Kumar along with SPO Pawan Kumar was checking vehicles when a canter came from the opposite side. The SHO asked the driver to park it on the roadside. “When the SHO started clicking the picture of the canter, the driver of the vehicle hit a car and the SHO came in between the car and the canter. The driver managed to flee the spot. The SHO was rushed to a private hospital in Rewari,” said Pawan Kumar. The police have booked the unknown canter driver under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, and a team has been formed to arrest him.

