 Wanted for cheating, Punjab woman caught fleeing to Nepal - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi
Wanted for cheating, Punjab woman caught fleeing to Nepal

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Jul 13, 2024 08:54 PM IST

Woman wanted by Punjab Police for cheating cases arrested while trying to cross into Nepal from Bihar. Likely to be claimed by Punjab Police soon.

Security personnel arrested a woman, reportedly wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with several cheating cases, while she was trying to cross over into Nepal from Bihar’s Raxaul town in East Champaran district, police said on Friday evening.

Shalika Badhwa in the custody of immigration authorities in Raxaul, Bihar, on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/ HT)
Raxaul’s subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Dhirendra Kumar said the woman, Shalika Badhwa, was arrested near the Bharat Nepal Maitri Pul by immigration authorities. “She was handed over to the Haraiya police in Raxaul following which she was sent to judicial custody. The Punjab Police have been apprised about her arrest. They are likely to claim her custody shortly,” SDPO Kumar said.

An immigration official said the arrest was made after the department was alerted about her movement in the border area. A resident of Main Bazaar in Abohar, near Fazilka, Shalika Badhwa was wanted in connection with a case (number 127/2023) registered in Chandigarh on December 6 last year, besides several cases.

Haraiya’s SHO Anjan Kumar said, “During her interrogation, it was found that she was wanted in many fraud cases registered in different places of Punjab.”

Badhwa had planned to escape to Dubai via Nepal, a police officer privy to the interrogation stated.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Wanted for cheating, Punjab woman caught fleeing to Nepal
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
