Wanted in Dec 22 shootout, Rocky Fazilka gang leader held

Gurvinder Singh, the leader of the Rocky Fazilka gang, who was wanted in multiple high-profile cases, was arrested on Saturday, Jalandhar rural police said. The accused in police custody.

He was wanted in the December 22, 2024, Mehtpur shootout case and the 2020 ₹20 crore NRI kidnapping case.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the gangster was arrested following a 210-km pursuit.

Khakh added that police teams traced the accused through CCTV footage and the vehicle used in the crime for over 210 km before arresting Gurvinder’s arrest.

“He has been linked to several violent crimes, including orchestrating the Mehatpur shootout at JK Restaurant on December 22, 2024, in which gang members attempted to intimidate a business owner over financial disputes. He was also a key figure in the kidnapping of Nachhatar Singh, an NRI, for a ₹20 crore ransom in 2020,” the SSP said.

Last month, three of Gurvinder’s accomplices — Paramjit Singh alias Mor Sidhu, Hira Singh alias Gurpradeep Singh, and Sunil Kumar alias Sonu Kamboj — involved in the December 22, 2024, shootout were arrested along with a .32-bore revolver.

“The gang fired multiple rounds at the restaurant owner, causing panic in the area, before fleeing the scene. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at Mehtpur Police Station,” he said.

SSP Khakh said Gurvinder’s gang was involved in heinous crimes such as contract killings, extortion, and heroin smuggling.

“Three illegal firearms, including pistols and a .12-bore double-barrel shotgun, along with live ammunition. The vehicle used in these crimes was also seized during the operation,” Khakh said.