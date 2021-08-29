Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wanted in weapon seizure case, criminal arrested from IGI airport
Wanted in weapon seizure case, criminal arrested from IGI airport

The Moga district police detained a wanted criminal, Baldeep Singh, from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on Saturday as he was attempting to escape to Canada via Ethiopia
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The Moga district police detained a wanted criminal, Baldeep Singh, from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on Saturday as he was attempting to escape to Canada via Ethiopia.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) DH Nimbale said on Sunday that the accused was wanted in several cases, including the one in which four weapons were recovered from the Zero Line on the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district, on Saturday. The SSP said Baldeep’s brother Arshdeep Singh is a notorious gangster in the state police’s records and he is now living in Canada.

Arshdeep’s name figured in several crimes, including murders of a gangster Sukha Lamme and of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower from Bathinda Manohar Lal.

“Using his links, Baldeep had ordered to smuggle weapons from Pakistan for extortion and other crimes. The recovery was made with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Gill said Baldeep had secured a study visa for Canada and the Moga police had intimated the airport authorities about it.

“Baldeep was apprehended at the airport on Saturday and a team of Moga police was rushed on Saturday morning. He will be questioned for his criminal activities,” said the DSP.

