IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Cocking a snook at the police, wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana, who is accused of instigating the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally at Red Fort on Republic Day, surfaced with bodyguards in tow to address a rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon.

“The farmers’ agitation will be intensified to ensure the three farm laws are withdrawn. There is no question of agreeing to any amendments or suspension of the laws for 18 months,” Sidhana said at the well-attended rally, where Sikh flags outnumbered those of the farm unions.

Besides Sidhana, radical Sikhs have proactively rallied behind actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested for the January 26 violence conspiracy.

Sidhana warned leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against making any concession and regretted that Dalits have negligible participation in the agitation.

Turning to the cases of rioting against protesters, he said: “Capt Amarinder Singh will have to explain to the public if Punjab Police help Delhi Police in arresting anyone booked for the (January 26) violence.”

In a brazen attack on the police, he even exhorted his supporters to “hold Delhi Police hostage if they come”. He was escorted out of the venue by a large number of supporters to thwart any attempt of his arrest.

Took to Facebook to announce rally

Last Friday, Sidhana shared a 13-minute video on Facebook announcing today’s rally in support of the agitating farmers at the grain market in Mehraj, 35 km from the Bathinda district headquarters.

A native of Sidhana village in Bathinda district, Lakha is on the run since January 26 and had hinted that he would join the rally on his home turf. Delhi Police had on February 14 announced a reward of 1 lakh for information on his whereabouts. Teams of Delhi Police, along with the special cell, had conducted searches for the gangster across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

Sidhana was earlier seen in Punjab when he had visited Moga on January 20 to garner support for the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Charged with murder, dabbled in politics

Mehraj is a part of the Rampura Phul assembly segment from where Sidhana had unsuccessfully contested as a candidate of the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) in 2012. The PPP was floated by state finance minister and Bathinda MLA Manpreet Singh Badal and later merged in the Congress.

Sidhana is booked for murder, attempt to murder, loot and violation of the Arms Act. He was jailed several times between 2004 and 2017. During this duration, he also came in contact with politicians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Former chief minister alleges that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Slight increase in Covid infections in Haryana for second week

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The state registered 684 infections between February 15 and 21 as compared to 615 reported the week from February 8 to 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
chandigarh news

Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Chandigarh With the Centre advising Punjab and four other states to take preventive measures in view of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has asked all the district administration to double the testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
chandigarh news

GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh

By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Mohali sessions court on Monday took up case for framing charges against 13 people; next hearing on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Decision taken at party’s core committee meeting in which president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present
READ FULL STORY
Close
he state Congress has already launched mission “#Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership, said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (HT photo)
he state Congress has already launched mission “#Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership, said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Amarinder will lead Congress in 2022 Punjab assembly polls, says Jakhar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the people of the state had reposed their faith in Amarinder Singh’s leadership with their landslide verdict in the Congress’ favour in the recent civic body polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, president Ravibir Singh Grewal, tournaments chairman GS Bakshi and Indian Golf Union tournament director Paramjit during a press conference on the eve of Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship in Chandigarh on Monday (Keshav Singh/HT)
(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, president Ravibir Singh Grewal, tournaments chairman GS Bakshi and Indian Golf Union tournament director Paramjit during a press conference on the eve of Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship in Chandigarh on Monday (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club to host Samarvir Sahi Championship

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:39 AM IST
More than 100 golfers from across India, including defending champion Sunny, taking part in the four-day tournament
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University
Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University
chandigarh news

Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
As many as 20 PhD scholars provided accommodation on campus on Monday; newly enrolled students asked to wait
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 was also imposed on him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A fine of 50,000 was also imposed on him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Former EPFO official gets 4-year jail for graft in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
CBI had arrested Manmohan Gilhotra in April 2015 for accepting 15,000 as bribe from a private firm based in Baltana, Zirakpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cameras will replace the present ones which are of low resolution, and will be installed at six gates in Sectors 14 and 25. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The cameras will replace the present ones which are of low resolution, and will be installed at six gates in Sectors 14 and 25. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University to have hi-res cameras at all six gates

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panjab University has initiated the process of installing high-resolution cameras at the campus gates to record the images of visitors and number plates of the vehicle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh
Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
However, the Air Quality Index did not show any unusual rise at any of the observatories in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh’s weekly average growth rate of cases reaches 0.12%, which is the fourth highest in the country.
Chandigarh’s weekly average growth rate of cases reaches 0.12%, which is the fourth highest in the country.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sees 43% surge in weekly Covid cases

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
After showing a downward trend, the number of weekly cases jumped from 131 between February 8 and 14 to 187 between February 15 and 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
All Covid-19 guidelines like physical distancing, wearing of masks and checking of temperature of students will have be followed once the schools open.
All Covid-19 guidelines like physical distancing, wearing of masks and checking of temperature of students will have be followed once the schools open.
chandigarh news

Schools for Classes 3 to 5 to reopen in Haryana from Wednesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP