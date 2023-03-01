War on drugs: 25-year-old victim’s father seeks justice in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Gurdeep Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar lost his lone son Jasmeen Singh, 25, to drugs on February 5, this year. He wants to see the drug peddlers, responsible for the untimely death of his son, behind the bars. In our heart, we still hope that he will come back and seek an apology from us, says Jasmeen’s father in Ludhiana, Punjab. (Representational image)

He alleged that some Shimlapuri residents used to supply drugs to his son but doesn’t know their names.

Jasmeen used to help his father in running his transport business.

Gurdeep Singh stated that on February 5 Jasmeen left the house stating that he would return in a few minutes.

“He did not return and we assumed that he might have gone to see his friends. In the evening, my wife received a call from the police, who informed us that the dead body of Jasmeen Singh is lying in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village,” said Gurdeep Singh.

“My wife almost fainted after attending the phone call. I also lost all my senses after hearing the news. I rushed to the spot and found the lifeless body of my son in the bathroom. The petrol pump employees said that he had come to use the bathroom and injected drugs in his arm,” he said.

“In our heart, we still hope that he will come back and seek an apology from us, but deep down we know this will never happen,” said Gurdeep Singh.

