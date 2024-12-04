Warmer-than-usual winter season on cards for Himachal

With most parts of the Himachal experiencing a dry spell, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted a high probability (75%) that the mean maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over most parts of the state during the winter season — which extends from December to February. The state’s post-monsoon seasonal rainfall has recorded a 98% deficit. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

According to the seasonal outlook announced by the weather office, there is also a high probability that the mean minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal over most parts of south-east Himachal, comprising Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi and the adjoining Kullu district.

There is moderate probability (55-65%) that the mean minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal over the rest of the state.

The IMD officials said there was a moderate probability that there will be about 10-20% fewer coldwave days over most parts of Himachal during the upcoming winter season.

As per IMD, there is moderate probability (about 55%) that the most parts of Himachal will get below normal rainfall, except some parts of Una, Hamirpur and adjoining Kangra districts, where there is moderate probability of normal rainfall during Dec 2024.

During December also, there is moderate to high probability that the mean maximum temperatures will be above normal over most parts of Himachal except some parts in the south-west (Una, Hamirpur and adjoining Kangra districts), where there is moderate probability that the mean maximum temperatures will be above normal during Dec 2024.

The state’s post-monsoon seasonal rainfall (from October 1 to December 4) has recorded a 98% deficit, with only 0.9 mm actual precipitation against a normal of 46.4 mm.

During November, the state recorded almost 99% rainfall deficit and witnessed its driest November as it received the third-lowest rainfall in the period from 1901-2024 with only 0.2 mm of precipitation against a long-term average of 19.7 mm.

Himachal had earlier also experienced an exceptionally dry October as the rainfall levels were the third-lowest on record since 1901. A 97% deficit in precipitation was recorded, with the state receiving only 0.7 mm rainfall against the normal 25.1 mm.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted dry weather to prevail over most parts of the state till December 7.