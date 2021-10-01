Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Warring advises Captain Amarinder against quitting Congress

Amid rumours that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh plans to make a switch to the BJP, Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged him not to quit the Congress
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said any “wrong step” by Captain at this time will invite the ire of citizens.

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday urged former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh not to quit the Congress.

Stating that people in the state were already unhappy because of some “unfulfilled promises” during Captain’s decade-long regime, Warring said any “wrong step” at this time will invite the citizens’ ire.

Captain had stepped down as the chief minister (CM) two weeks back, leading to a political turmoil in the state. On Thursday, after returning from Delhi, where he met Union home minister Amit Shah, Captain had said that he will end his 52-year-long association with the Congress.

Even as the former CM had denied that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the announcement and his meeting with Shah further fuelled the rumours.

“There are rumours that the BJP will make Capt Amarinder Singh agriculture minister and farm laws could be repealed. Why were the laws not scrapped earlier? I advise Amarinder Singh that he should not take any step that he ends up regretting,” said the transport minister, who was in Sangrur to inspect the bus stand.

