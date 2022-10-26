Warring criticises Kejriwal over suggestion on currency notes

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for resorting to “competitive Hindutva” to outwit the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in Gujarat. “After failing with his competitive populism, Kejriwal is now resorting to competitive Hindutva, but he will fail again, for sure as people are wise enough to read into his desperate designs,” Warring said in a statement. Taking a dig at Kejriwal for his demand that currency notes should depict the pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha, Warring said that people of India, more so Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, are too wise to get carried away by his fake religiosity. He asked the Punjab AAP leaders to spell out their stand on the Delhi chief minister’s demand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON