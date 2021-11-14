Warring launches ‘No Challan Day’ road safety campaign

Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring launched the statewide ‘No Challan Day’, a road safety campaign, on the occasion of Children’s Day from Jalandhar on Sunday.

The campaign was simultaneously organised at 100 locations across the state in collaboration with the police department, Punjab Youth Congress, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Punjab, Mahila Congress, besides NGOs taking an active part in disseminating traffic and road awareness among commuters.

Traffic violators were administered a pledge instead of being issued a challan between 10am to 12 noon to sensitise them towards their own safety and of others travelling on the road.

Speaking on the occasion, Warring said every life lost in accidents is a loss for the nation.

“Let us all today on the Children’s Day vow to make our state safest for our children and let us start it with roads,” said the minister while making an emotional appeal to citizens to adopt traffic compliance into their day to day behaviour.

Launching the campaign, Warring expressed concern over the average high rate of road fatalities in the state and directed the department to ensure the strictest implementation of low and safe speed limits within school areas to ensure the safety of children.

“Punjab loses 10-12 precious lives every day in road crashes, which is a serious cause of concern. It would be highly regrettable if we do not act now to ensure a safe road environment for our kids, the collective onus of which falls on all of us. It starts with you and me at home and from our schools to make our children vigilant about traffic rules,” he said.

Warring said under the leadership of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party will secure a thumping victory in the forthcoming assembly elections.

He also attacked former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for colluding with the Badals in the “loot” of Punjab’s resources.

‘Capt was a compromised CM‘

Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring termed Captain Amarinder Singh a “compromised chief minister” at an event in Ludhiana. He said Captain Amarinder had a secret pact with the BJP and the SAD and helped them regaining lost ground in the state.

“I have a hunch that it was all planned. The formation of a new party, announcing an alliance with the BJP and then trying to please farmers by saying that he (Captain Amarinder ) had a word with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repealing the three farm laws. But people will not forget the death of over 650 farmers at protest sites,” he said.