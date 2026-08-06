Warring offers to contest against Mann in Punjab polls

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said he was willing to contest against chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the next assembly elections, amid mounting pressure from a section of party leaders to give Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi a bigger role in the state unit.

Warring, speaking in the presence of Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, also warned leaders against indiscipline. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a workers’ meeting in Faridkot as part of the ‘Har booth Congress mazboot’ programme, Warring said he had previously taken on heavyweight rivals, including Manpreet Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Ravneet Singh Bittu, demonstrating his willingness to contest difficult seats.

For the first time in four days, no pro-Channi slogans were raised at the party’s events in Faridkot and Moga on Wednesday.

“My colleague Kulbir Singh Zira on Tuesday suggested fielding me against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal, but in my opinion, he has already lost his political base. If the party’s central leadership wants me to contest a state seat, I urge them to consider my candidature against chief minister Bhagwant Mann. I am ready to contest against the sitting CM to show that I do not shy away from a tough fight. However, if any other Congress leader is willing to contest against Mann, the party may consider that as well,” Warring said.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2012, Warring won his maiden assembly election defeating four-time Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Badal, then a People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) candidate, from Gidderbaha. The seat has long been an SAD bastion, represented by five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal between 1969 and 1985. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2012, Warring won his maiden assembly election defeating four-time Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Badal, then a People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) candidate, from Gidderbaha. The seat has long been an SAD bastion, represented by five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal between 1969 and 1985. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Warring lost to Harsimrat by a narrow margin in Bathinda. Five years later, in the 2024 general elections, he defeated Bittu from Ludhiana.

Warring, speaking in the presence of Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, also warned leaders against indiscipline.

He pointed to the absence of Congress leaders who had earlier contested from Faridkot, Kotkapura and Jaito assembly constituencies.

“Leaders from these three constituencies informed us that they could not attend the event due to certain work. Enough is enough. The party will now recognise the committed grassroots activists during ticket allotment,” he said.

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Addressing workers in Moga, AICC general secretary Baghel sought to play down the dissent and urged leaders to maintain discipline.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel said that the party high command has now decided that district presidents will be on the panel for ticket allotments and their feedback on the candidates will be considered.

Baghel asked the party workers to function as one team to bring the Congress back to power in Punjab.

“The Congress needs to function as a strong electoral force. Last month, I met all senior leaders with a message from the central leadership to stay united. The grassroots mobilisation drive was launched to strengthen the party ahead of the assembly elections, but certain elements have tried to disrupt it,” Baghel said.

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