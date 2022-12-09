Warring slams Punjab government over law and order

Expressing grave concern over the targeted killings by gangsters in the state, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday alleged that there was an atmosphere of fear and terror prevailing here and people were feeling unsafe and had even started moving out.

Addressing a press conference, Warring said such kind of situation has never occurred in Punjab. He blamed the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to set its priorities right for the present situation. He also condemned the demolition of residential houses in Jalandhar without any prior notice to the house owners. “Even if there were some court directions, the government could have helped the occupants with legal remedies instead of rendering them homeless,” he said.

The PPCC chief also termed the Congress win in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh as “fresh beginning” for the party. “This performance will be followed up in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan also,” he added.