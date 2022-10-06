Warring slams Punjab govt for vendetta against Cong leaders

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for unleashing a relentless vendetta against Congress leaders in the state, declaring that the party will fight back in the same measure in the people’s court.

Warring, who chaired a meeting of newly appointed block presidents at the party office here, also announced to hold state-wide protests against the “protection and patronage” granted to cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari despite “irrefutable evidence” against him in the alleged extortion plan audio clip case. “Enough is enough”, he remarked, while telling the AAP government that the Congress will not take lying down their attempts to intimidate its leaders without any evidence.

The PCC president questioned the double standards of the government, alleging that it had allowed two of its ministers Vijay Singla and Fauja Singh Sarari go scot-free. Referring to cases against Congress leaders like Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Capt Sandeep Sandhu and many others, Warring said that just because someone alleged that he paid money to so and so or he was asked by him to do a particular thing, a former minister was put in jail. He also warned the police officers against blindly following the diktats of the AAP government.

