Warring slams Punjab govt over law and order

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday urged the Punjab government to explain what it planned to do to prevent targeted killings and hate crimes in Punjab, saying that an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty was being created in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a sense of fear among people that the ISI was trying to resort to selective and targeted killings in Punjab do disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state and we have already seen a few killings, but the government remains inert and unmoved, and is instead busy in Gujarat elections,” Warring claimed in a statement.

The PCC president also questioned the silence of the central government over such a serious situation in the border state wondering why it was allowing such a drift. “Mere announcements about banning songs promoting gun culture or banning new weapon licenses will not solve the problem as criminals and gangsters do not use licensed weapons to target their victims and nor do they get inspired by songs,”Warring said , while taking a dig at the Punjab government’s ban on songs promoting gun culture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PCC president also expressed surprise as to how come the crime gets committed in Punjab and it is the Delhi police which arrests the culprits as happened in case of Sidhu Moose Wala’s and dera follower’s killings. “Why is the Punjab government watching as a mute spectator?” he asked.