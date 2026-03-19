Warring urges Centre to announce ₹50K-crore package for Punjab farmers

Congress member of Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday demanded a special package of ₹50,000 crore for the state’s farmers, who he said were in “distress”. MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that due to a “tussle” between the Centre and the AAP government, farmers of the state have not received flood relief provided under the disaster relief funds (HT File)

Initiating the debate on demands for grants under the ministry of agriculture, Warring, who’s also the Punjab Congress president, claimed that 750 farmers lost their lives in the state during the farmers’ agitation against the three now-repealed agriculture laws, and demanded compensation for their family members.

The Centre should announce a special package of ₹50,000 crore for the farmers of Punjab as they are in “distress”, Warring said. Referring to stubble burning by farmers, Warring suggested that the government should give an incentive of ₹5,000 to each farmer, claiming the move will resolve the issue that causes air pollution.

The MP also said that due to a “tussle” between the Centre and the AAP government in Punjab, farmers of the state have not received flood relief provided under the disaster relief funds.

Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel of the Samajwadi Party urged the government not to allow the import of soybean, dairy products and cattle fodder from abroad, as it would “financially cripple” the farmers involved in these sectors.

Patel also demanded that the government should increase the amount paid under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.