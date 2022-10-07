Warring writes to Punjab DGP over rising radical activities

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday wrote to the director general of police (DGP) expressing his grave concern over the rising activities of radical elements like Amritpal Singh.

Warring said that he and his party did not have any problem with anyone preaching his religion and faith, but instigating people to violence was unacceptable. “There is growing concern among people across the state over what he (Amritpal) says and what he does,” the state Congress chief wrote in the letter to the DGP, adding that the way a function at Rode village in Moga district on September 29 was conducted had also added to concern and confusion among people”.

Warring said the speeches delivered on the occasion were certainly far from what they should be at a religious function. The language and the tone and tenor of the speeches made by Amritpal and those accompanying him, were also not exclusively religious, he said. “Such statements have the potential of misguiding the youth with impressionable minds. And in the current age of social media, the risk is much greater”, he warned, requesting the state police chief to keep a strict vigil and watch on his (Amarpal’s) activities lest the situation spirals out of control.

