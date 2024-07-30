Wasim Jaffer in running for Punjab’s head coach post

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is in the running for the post of Punjab senior men’s head coach position for the upcoming domestic season. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) interviewed the former cricketer at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium office last week along with other candidates. It is learnt he is set to get the nod from the PCA management and take over the role in the coming weeks. Wasim, the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history, is set to replace his former Mumbai teammate Avishkar Salvi under whom Punjab won their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy last season. Meanwhile, Avishkar Salvi has joined the Indian women’s team as their bowling coach. Wasim Jaffer (HT File photo for representation)

There were also speculations that Wasim will replace Trevor Bayliss as Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach for the upcoming IPL season. He had been the batting coach from 2019 to 2021 for the IPL franchise. He was also roped in as their batting consultant later on but stepped down ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Wasim, 46, has served as head coach of Uttarakhand and Odisha state teams in the past. However, his stint with Uttarakhand was marred with controversy as he was accused of selection bias by the players, following which he stepped down from his role as head coach in the middle of the season. Later, he denied the allegations.

It is known, PCA were considering former India test cricketer VRV Singh for the same role. But with Wasim throwing his hat in the ring, VRV’s name was pushed back. The former Punjab fast bowler, who recently conducted an U-19 camp for the boys at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, was the head coach of the Punjab U-23 men’s team last season.

It remains to be seen whether Wasim would be taking up the PCA coach role or surprises all with PBKS head coach position in IPL.