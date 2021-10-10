Wasteful spray on paddy leads to increase in pest population: Experts

A survey carried out by two Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts in paddy growing areas of the state has found wasteful use of pesticides, fungicides and insecticides on the mature paddy crop. The experts opined that the wasteful use of substandard pesticides was increasing the population of insects.

They observed that the injudicious spray of insecticides was also prevalent in the area where basmati crops were grown. During the survey, it was found that in a majority of the cases, substandard and needless pesticides were sold by insecticide dealers from whom farmers purchase insecticide on credit or borrow money.

The experts said farmers were incurring an extra cost of ₹900 per acre for spray on the crop which was both harmful for the soil and the environment. Besides, it is also leading to an increase in the population of unwanted insects.

Dr Amarjit Singh, plant pathologist, and Dr Kamaljit Singh Suri, entomologists from the PAU, said during the survey it was found that a few pesticide dealers were also spreading fear among farmers that their standing crop would suffer pest attack due to the late monsoon season.

“Due to pest attack on cotton crop, paddy farmers are already jittery and they are falling in the trap of pesticide dealers,” said Dr Amarjit Singh. He said so far they had covered 15 districts and the problem of wasteful use of pesticides was most prevalent in Sangrur district, followed by Patiala and Mansa.

Dr Suri said farmers should not be scared of leaf folder moths. “As the crop is already mature by now, it is not required to spray any pesticides. Instead of falling into the trap of a pesticide dealer, farmers should approach experts of the agriculture department, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and plant clinic in the PAU,” he said.

“Brown planthopper (BPH – Kala Tela) — The use of synthetic pyrethroids (an insecticide group) like deltamethrin, cypermethrin, etc, leads to the resurgence of rice planthoppers. Farmers on the advice of pesticide dealers use these synthetic pyrethroids in a mixture with other insecticides for control of rice leaf folders. But their use results in increased population and hence damage by planthoppers. The PAU does not recommend the use of synthetic pyrethroids on rice/basmati,” said Dr Suri.

