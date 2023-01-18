Watch | Brave Chandigarh IAS officer performs CPR, saves man's life

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg saved the life of a man by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about a minute after he collapsed while visiting his office. Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission, tweeted in praise of Garg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: 'He said sorry': Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya-IndiGo ‘mistake’

"When a man had a heart attack, Chandigarh's Health Secretary IAS (officer) Yashpal Garg saved the man's life by giving CPR immediately. His work is commendable... appreciable."

"Lives can be saved from heart attack. Everyone should learn CPR," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man collapsed on Tuesday from a suspected heart attack.

Janak Lal, a resident of Chandigarh's Sector 41, was at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office in connection with a building violation. He collapsed and Garg rushed to him, providing CPR for around a minute after which he regained consciousness, the Indian Express said.

"I was in my chamber when an official came running to me saying one person had collapsed in the chamber of the CHB secretary. I rushed there and gave him CPR," Garg said.

Lal was later taken to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Chandigarh's Sector 16 and is currently under observation, the Indian Express quoted officials.

CPR is an emergency, life-saving procedure given to persons when their heart stops beating, which can be due to several reasons, including electrocution and drowning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}