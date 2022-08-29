Water cannons used against protesting JBT teachers in Panchkula

Police on Sunday used water cannons and resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse off protesting junior basic training (JBT) teachers from Haryana who were trying to enter Chandigarh to gherao the residence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The protesters are demanding that the state government implement the final decision of the Punjab and Haryana high court according to which 1,259 ad-hoc and 674 waiting JBT teachers should be given regular jobs.

Man held with 7.5-kg ganja

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Bihar with 7.51-kg ganja. The accused, identified as Madhu Kumar, 31, was arrested near the Manimajra sports complex. A drugs case has been registered against him at Manimajra police station. He was presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

Man held with unlicensed shotgun in Sector 42

A resident of Ballomajra village was arrested with an unlicensed shotgun in Sector 42-C. The accused has been identified as Saliender Kumar. Police said it is unlikely that he has any gang affiliation. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Senior Citizens’ Day celebrated at Max Hospital Mohali

Over 100 elderly people attended a programme held to mark Senior Citizens’ Day at Max Hospital, Mohali, on Sunday. The programme was organised in association with the Senior Citizens Welfare Association, Sectors 37 and 38, Chandigarh. Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, consultant of internal medicine, also delivered a talk on “seasonal infections- treatments & preventions”.

100 stretchers donated to PHSC

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited on Sunday donated 100 stretchers to Punjab Health Systems Corporation at Dr. BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Phase 6, Mohali. The stretchers will be utilised at civil hospitals across the districts by PHSC.

Selection held for Chandigarh Golf League

In anticipation of upcoming inaugural Chandigarh Golf League commencing from September 21, Chandigarh Golf Club conducted a selection event for the same recently. With 20 teams in the fray comprising 18 members each, this league will be among the largest in the country. The selection event was received with eagerness and anxiety from both team owners and member. Each team was to bid for 6-8 players and more than 180 players were bid for from the club member pool. While more than 145 have been absorbed already into the different teams, the others will be kept in the reserve pool for teams who may need substitutes.

2 trees collapse in city

Two trees collapsed in the city on Sunday including one near KBDAV Senior Secondary School in Sector 7. As per area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, the tree, which was around 20 to 25 feet in height, appeared to be healthy and had not been flagged off for cutting during surveys conducted by the UT administration. Another tree collapsed in Sector 8 at the garden of a resident. As per Sidhu, it was a mango tree and about 15 feet in height, which also appeared to be healthy. No major damages or injuries were reported.

Malyalee Samajan celebrates Onam in Mohali

The Malayalee Samajam, Mohali, an organisation representing the Keralite community in the tricity, celebrated Onam on Sunday at Kerala Bhawan in Phase 11. During the celebrations, cultural items like Thiruvathira dance were presented. The traditional “Onam sadhya”, a multi-course vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf, was also served. As many as 50 doctors and nurses were also presented awards for their service during the pandemic.