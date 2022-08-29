Water cannons used against protesting JBT teachers in Panchkula
Police on Sunday used water cannons and resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse off protesting junior basic training (JBT) teachers from Haryana who were trying to enter Chandigarh to gherao the residence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
The protesters are demanding that the state government implement the final decision of the Punjab and Haryana high court according to which 1,259 ad-hoc and 674 waiting JBT teachers should be given regular jobs.
Man held with 7.5-kg ganja
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Bihar with 7.51-kg ganja. The accused, identified as Madhu Kumar, 31, was arrested near the Manimajra sports complex. A drugs case has been registered against him at Manimajra police station. He was presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.
Man held with unlicensed shotgun in Sector 42
A resident of Ballomajra village was arrested with an unlicensed shotgun in Sector 42-C. The accused has been identified as Saliender Kumar. Police said it is unlikely that he has any gang affiliation. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.
Senior Citizens’ Day celebrated at Max Hospital Mohali
Over 100 elderly people attended a programme held to mark Senior Citizens’ Day at Max Hospital, Mohali, on Sunday. The programme was organised in association with the Senior Citizens Welfare Association, Sectors 37 and 38, Chandigarh. Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, consultant of internal medicine, also delivered a talk on “seasonal infections- treatments & preventions”.
100 stretchers donated to PHSC
Ziqitza Healthcare Limited on Sunday donated 100 stretchers to Punjab Health Systems Corporation at Dr. BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Phase 6, Mohali. The stretchers will be utilised at civil hospitals across the districts by PHSC.
Selection held for Chandigarh Golf League
In anticipation of upcoming inaugural Chandigarh Golf League commencing from September 21, Chandigarh Golf Club conducted a selection event for the same recently. With 20 teams in the fray comprising 18 members each, this league will be among the largest in the country. The selection event was received with eagerness and anxiety from both team owners and member. Each team was to bid for 6-8 players and more than 180 players were bid for from the club member pool. While more than 145 have been absorbed already into the different teams, the others will be kept in the reserve pool for teams who may need substitutes.
2 trees collapse in city
Two trees collapsed in the city on Sunday including one near KBDAV Senior Secondary School in Sector 7. As per area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, the tree, which was around 20 to 25 feet in height, appeared to be healthy and had not been flagged off for cutting during surveys conducted by the UT administration. Another tree collapsed in Sector 8 at the garden of a resident. As per Sidhu, it was a mango tree and about 15 feet in height, which also appeared to be healthy. No major damages or injuries were reported.
Malyalee Samajan celebrates Onam in Mohali
The Malayalee Samajam, Mohali, an organisation representing the Keralite community in the tricity, celebrated Onam on Sunday at Kerala Bhawan in Phase 11. During the celebrations, cultural items like Thiruvathira dance were presented. The traditional “Onam sadhya”, a multi-course vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf, was also served. As many as 50 doctors and nurses were also presented awards for their service during the pandemic.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
