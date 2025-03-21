Menu Explore
Water cannons used to disperse Punjab Congress protesters in Chandigarh

ByNaina Mishra
Mar 21, 2025 03:43 PM IST

25 detained after protest against AAP government for failing to fulfil its promise of ₹1,000 a month grant to women.

Congress activists, led by state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, held a protest outside the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Friday, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to fulfil its poll promise of providing 1,000 a month to women.

Punjab Congress women protesters braving the water cannon charge by Chandigarh Police in Sector 15 on Friday. (HT Photo)
Punjab Congress women protesters braving the water cannon charge by Chandigarh Police in Sector 15 on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Congress demanded that the government pay 36,000 in arrears to each woman for the past three years and immediately start the promised monthly payments.

The protest, which saw a large gathering of Congress workers, including women, was met with heavy police deployment. As tensions escalated, Chandigarh Police detained 25 Congress workers. Water cannons were used to disperse the protesters.

Warring criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for “betraying the women of Punjab”. He vowed that the Congress would continue to fight until the government fulfils its commitment.

“The AAP government has not only failed to deliver on its promises but has also ignored the plight of Punjab’s women. We demand that the government pay the pending amount immediately and ensure that women receive 1,100 per month going forward,” Warring said.

