Water contamination: Resampling underway in 8 Sangrur schools

Days after the test reports suggested water contamination in eight schools, the district administration has ordered a retest. The regional water testing laboratory, on the directions of the administration, had collected 68 water samples — 29 from private schools and 39 from government ones — between April 1 and May 16. The reports revealed that the samples from four private schools as well as four government schools failed to meet the quality standards. Representational image.

The findings prompted the administration to order a new round of testing in the affected schools. Sources said most of the schools use reverse osmosis (RO) systems to purify water, but the water samples were taken reportedly from submersible pumps that draw underground water.

“Had the water been severely contaminated, we would have come across several students with waterborne diseases. No such outbreak has been observed,” said an official, wishing not to be named.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi assured that the administration was working to equip schools with RO systems. “We are taking a precautionary approach. No outbreak (of waterborne diseases) due to contaminated water has been reported,” he said.

Dr Ramesh, an expert from the regional water testing laboratory, said the process of sampling and resampling was ongoing. “A few schools have undertaken remedial measures and submitted new samples which have shown significantly improved results.” He further said that the initial failures may be due to variations in water sources and sampling methods.

Initial tests revealed that three private and two government schools had bacteriological contamination while one private school had odour issues. Two other government schools had elevated fluoride levels.