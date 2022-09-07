Water crisis: Irrigation officials held hostage by protesters in Abohar

A number of persons from village Bhangala have been sitting on protest for the last 21 days infront of office of the Xen irrigation, Abohar to demand water supply to their fields but when nothing fruitful came up today protesters including women, made the entire staff of Irrigation including Xen Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as hostage into their office.

“More than 1300 acres of land of about 409 families has almost turned barren due to lack of water but none is concerned,” aggrieved the protesters.

Randhawa took up the matter with police following which Vibhore Sharma, DSP Abohar along with police team reached at spot .

“The issue of water supply in the said area is sub justice as matter is pending in high court. We have asked irrigation authorities to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds and facilitate water to the affected persons,” said Vibhore Sharma. In the meantime, ruckus continued till filing of the newsitem as Irrigation officials remained hostages there only and all efforts to resolve the issue remained futile. Till filing of news item, Xen was inside his office while majority of other staff somehow managed to come out to reach their respective houses.

