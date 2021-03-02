Water tariff hike: Chandigarh MC to rationalise rates

After the Chandigarh administration asked the municipal corporation to reconsider its General House’s resolution to roll back water tariff hike, the civic body is planning to bring a fresh resolution focusing on cutting down on the 30% sewerage cess and restructuring tariff slabs.

“The MC will bring a fresh agenda on the issue for the approval of MC General House in its next meeting,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav on Monday.

In September last year, the administration had notified a hike in water tariff, ranging from 50% to 200%, depending on the category of users and consumption levels.

After facing public outcry and criticism from the opposition, the MC General House passed a resolution in October , asking the administration to withdraw the notification.

Now, rather than asking the administration to shelve the entire notification, the MC will recommend specific amendments in the rates. The MC is likely to call a General House meeting on March 8 or 9.

“One, the sewerage cess would be reduced. Currently, it is 30% of the total water usage charges. After water tariff was increased, the cess is adding a huge financial burden on residents,” said mayor Ravi Kant Sharma. The cess was introduced in June 2019.

The MC is also considering reduction in rates for water usage in the 31-60 kilolitre slab. Under the notification, it was doubled from ₹6/kl to ₹12/kl. It is likely to be reduced to 8% hike, said Sharma.

Even commercial rates may be on actual usage, and not fixed. “Either, we would reduced the fixed rates or charge it on actual consumption basis. This would bring relief to booth owners,” said Sharma.