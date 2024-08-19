Waterlogging, power cuts as heavy rain lashes Ludhiana

The city received a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Monday, causing waterlogging at multiple places. Water logging at New Chandar Nagar Main Road after rain in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The observatory at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recorded 41.9 mm rain till late in the afternoon.

New Chander Nagar, Hargobind Nagar Road, Janakpuri, Ganesh Nagar, Transport Nagar and Sanjay Gandhi Colony were among the worst-hit and waterlogging persisted even hours after the showers let up.

The strong winds led to trees falling at some places. The electricity supply was disrupted in Gurdev Nagar area after a tree fell on the power lines, damaging at least three poles.

Aggar Nagar division executive engineer Daljit Singh said, “The accident led to an outage in the neighbouring areas for a few hours. It was fixed by late afternoon.”

With the moderate showers on Monday, the amount of rainfall in August reached 137.4 mm rain against an expected normal of 190.2 mm till the end of the month.

Earlier, the city reeled under the driest and hottest July in five years. Even August opened on a dry note, with a mere 0.8 mm rainfall in the first week.

With the moderate to heavy rain in the last couple of weeks, weather experts believe that this month may see aggregate above-normal rainfall.

“In the last two weeks, we have seen a rise in rain frequency and volume. There are more than 10 days left in the month and we can see the numbers moving towards normal. August may see above-normal rainfall,” said Sompal Singh from the PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology.

More rain likely over next two days

He said more rainfall was likely in the city over the next two days. On weak monsoon till the first week of August, Sompal said, “It was due to multiple reasons, including the absence of western disturbances and high pressure in the area.”