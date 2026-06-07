We are breaking chain of drug trade at every single link: J&K LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, reaffirmed his commitment to make Jammu and Kashmir drug free and said that the government agencies have gone all out to break the chain of drug trade in the region. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, reaffirmed his commitment to make Jammu and Kashmir drug free and said that the government agencies have gone all out to break the chain of drug trade in the region. (ANI File)

“We are breaking the chain of the drug trade at every single link. Whether it’s cross-border smugglers, peddlers or the terror financiers- there is no safe haven. Our agencies are hunting down every narco-terrorist and permanently dismantling their networks,” Sinha said during his address to a gathering at Kishtwar before taking out a foot march under 100 day Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

He observed that over the last nearly two months, citizens from all walks of life have walked streets across the union territory, shared the pain of affected families, and energized the youth.

“Our goal is to foster a grassroots resistance against drug abuse and end narco-terrorism,” he said.

The campaign has so far covered 19 districts of Jammu Kashmir, reinforcing a collective commitment to eradicate drugs from villages and towns. On Saturday, Sinha will hold a similar rally in Poonch district.

“For 56 days I have pursued a single mission of eliminating every drug smuggler and narco-terrorist from this land. Narco-terrorists and drug smugglers, whether in Pulwama or Ramban, Kulgam or Kishtwar, must understand this truth that there will be no mercy for those who ruin the future of our young generation,” the LG said.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no mercy for narco-terrorists.

He said that although the J&K drug-free campaign was scheduled for 100 days, it marks the start of a much larger fight. He said eliminating this threat requires a marathon effort.