We are not emulating AAP’s model: Himachal BJP chief Kashyap

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded strongly to Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia’s jibe on freebies announced by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur recently. Sisodia had deplored the BJP by saying that the party, which does not believe in giving any facility to the public, has started to emulate Arvind Kejriwal’s model of development.

Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap on Saturday retaliated to the AAP’s claims by saying, “The party claiming to do something big for Himachal has no existence in Himachal. People have already rejected them.

While addressing mediapersons in Shimla, he said, “Himachal has its own model of development. It does not need to copy anyone. Ours is a power-surplus state. The government decided to provide benefits to the people of Himachal and announced free electricity to consumers till 125 units,”he said, while hailing CM Jai Ram Thakur’s announcement.

Kashyap lauded the government for providing 8.37 lakh water tap connections in rural areas under the Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission. He said in the last seven years, only 63,000 water taps were installed. “Now, there will be no water bill in rural areas. The government is spending ₹30 crore on this,” he added.

The HP BJP president said that Jai Ram had announced on January 25 that consumers will not have to pay for consuming zero to 60 units of electricity in Himachal. Simultaneously, electricity charges were reduced from ₹1. 55 paise to ₹1 for using 61 to 125 units of electricity, he added.

“The latest announcement will benefit 11.5 lakh consumers of the state,” he said.