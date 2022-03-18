We may make mistakes, but our intentions are good: Khattar

Asking his political adversaries to distinguish between bona fide and mala fide mistakes and stop mixing both to settle political points, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said “spotless intention” and “zero tolerance against corruption” remain the biggest strengths of the BJP-JJP government.

Addressing a news conference here, the chief minister said a variety of reforms were introduced to improve governance and curb corruption in state while ensuring “maximum governance and minimum government”.

“We may make mistakes, but our intent is never wrong. Starting from those at the bottom of the pyramid is our utmost priority,” Khattar said.

Referring to the Opposition parties’ claim that the state government stopped old-age pension of about 2.70 lakh beneficiaries, the chief minister said the pension was discontinued as around 2.41 lakh beneficiaries had died in the past two years.

About 21,000 people were among those whose annual income was more than ₹3.50 lakh, while there are around 15,000 cases having discrepancies related to age. Because of such reasons they have not been able to avail the pension benefits, he said.

“As many as 2.61 lakh new pension beneficiaries have been added in two years till March 2022,” Khattar said, taking a dig at the Opposition for not revealing the true details.

He said Parivar Pehchan Patra data verification is helping in ensuring transparency. He said with the help of PPP data, it was found that there are almost 18,000 widows who are now married and are still receiving widow pension.

Now that the government has started verification, most women are themselves visiting the government offices, requesting discontinuation of their pension, Khattar said.

The chief minister said to ensure complete transparency in maintaining records, the birth and death registration process has been digitised and been linked with the PPP so that the information of family members is updated automatically. Besides this, marriage registration will also be further strengthened, he said.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

International Surajkund Mela to begin on March 19 and continue till April 4; J&K will be the partner state, while Uzbekistan is participating country; around 20 countries to participate

State-level function will be held in Panipat on April 24 to celebrate 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur

9.75 lakh children in 12-14 age group to be vaccinated at 390 vaccination centres in Haryana