We will beat anti- incumbency, change in mood already visible: Punjab dy CM OP Soni

Chandigarh: A prominent Hindu face in Punjab Congress, Om Parkash Soni, 64, was among the major gainers of the change of guard in Punjab two months ago. The five-time MLA and a minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh cabinet was elevated as one of two deputy chief ministers and given the important health portfolio. As the BJP prepares to contest all the 117 assembly seats and both the AAP and SAD eye the urban voters, the Congress faces the challenge of retaining its sway on this section which had propelled it to a spectacular win in 2017. On Friday, HT spoke to Soni about the incessant internal bickering in the state Congress, Capt’s exit and the impact of leadership change. Edited excerpts:

Q: Why the ruling Congress continues to be chaotic even after Amarinder’s exit?

Our government is functioning very well. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is working day and night. We all are with him. Both the party organisation and the government should work together. The government is fulfilling the promises at breakneck speed as per the directions of the party high command.

Q: But there seems to be no end to bickering – first it was Sidhu-versus-Capt and now Sidhu-versus-Channi. Isn’t this hurting the party?

Sidhu is raising the issue of drug report, but this matter is in the court and no one can interfere in it. The government also wants this report to be made public at the earliest. What can the government do in the legal process?

Q: Will the change of CM help the party beat the anti-incumbency of four-and-a-half years?

We will surely beat it. Look at the effort being put in by Channi Ji and his entire team and the decisions taken by the government. The elections are just two months away and the CM, party and the high command are clear that we need to first fulfil all promises made in 2017 before going to the people for a mandate. The change in mood is already visible. I was in Dhuri and Sangrur on Thursday for a meeting with traders and industrialists and they were happy with the decision taken by the government.

Q: How big a challenge will it be for Congress to woo the Hindu voters?

They are the key to Congress’ success in Punjab. Whenever we win 30 urban seats, we get the majority. There is no such thing that Hindus are silent or not satisfied. We have addressed the pending VAT cases and slashed power rates. In health sector, we have expanded the health insurance scheme to benefit 15 lakh additional families. Punjab is the first state to cover all its 61 lakh families under this scheme. We will bag more urban seats in 2022.

Q: The BJP plans to contest all 117 seats and both AAP and SAD are also going all out to woo the Hindus. Who will be the Congress’ main rival in urban areas?

This time, neither the BJP nor SAD will make any impact in urban area because they don’t have an alliance any longer. The AAP is just making announcements whereas we are taking decisions and implementing welfare measures for the poor, farmers, women, traders and others. They are in disarray and their MLAs are quitting to join the Congress.

Q: How will Capt Amarinder Singh’s move to float his own party and contest the polls as BJP’s ally impact the Congress?

I hold him in high esteem. Capt saab should have accepted the high command’s decision. His new party will not make any difference to the Congress. Had he continued with the party, the situation would have been even better. There was no need for him to react the way he did.

Q: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is “guaranteeing” total transformation in health sector in Punjab. What do you have to say?

He keeps talking about his “Delhi model”, but Punjab is far better placed than Delhi in the health sector. They (AAP) make a lot of claims and give guarantees, but just compare the facilities and manpower to know where they stand. We have more doctors and clinics than them in proportion to population. If things were so good in Delhi, people from national capital would not have rushed to Punjab for beds and treatment during the second wave of Covid-19.

Q: The Centre has pointed out Punjab for dip in Covid testing rate. What is being done to ensure sufficient testing?

We are conducting 20,000 tests daily which are lower than 40-45,000 tests that were being done daily during the second Covid wave. There are very few cases coming now. The positivity rate has also dropped sharply. Another reason for the dip in testing rate was dengue outbreak. Our health teams got busy with it.

Q: As compared to other states, the vaccine coverage in Punjab is low with only 32% of eligible population receiving both shots?

Over 2.3 crore vaccine doses, including 1.6 crore first shots and 70 lakh second shots, have been administered so far. As fresh infections have dipped, people feel there is no coronavirus and, therefore, no necessity to get vaccinated. And, we are making continuous efforts to motivate people to get vaccinated.

Q: You have worked with Capt Amarinder and Channi. What difference do you see in their working and leadership styles?

Channi is working harder, and is far more accessible. He is holding cabinet meetings in person and more frequently and decision-making has accelerated.