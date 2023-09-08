Weary cops seek exemption from bringing inmates to court

Tired and sleepy after performing night duty on Janmashtami, the police personnel sought exemption from bringing inmates to the court complex for hearing of their cases for one day on Friday.

Only 160 inmates were physically taken to the district courts in Ludhiana for hearing on Friday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu wrote a letter to the district attorney and requested to conduct hearings of the cases of the inmates through video conferencing after the fatigued cops cited the night duty they performed during the festival as the reason behind their request.

Shivraj Singh, superintendent Ludhiana Central Jail, said that on Friday, a few inmates were taken to the court. He added that video conferencing for hearings will largely depend on the court’s permission.

Shivraj said that they will inform the court about the inmates who were not produced before the court and the court will issue a new date for the hearing of the cases.

On Friday, only 160 inmates were physically taken to the courts for hearing of their respective cases. This is considerably a lower number compared to the usual average of 250 to 300 inmates being transported from jails to the courts in a day.

In the wake of Janamashtami, police personnel were deputed outside the temples on law-and-order duty on September 6 and 7.

In the letter, the commissioner of police mentioned that the police force was required for bringing inmates lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail, Borstal Jail, Women Jail and observation home to the courts for the hearing of their cases and for medical examination. Security was also provided to the hindu outfit leaders and people who face threats.

As the entire force was deputed on security duty in the wake of Jamanashtami, it would be a tough job for the police personnel to bring inmates from jail to courts and vice versa, he said in the letter.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, head quarters) Rupinder Singh confirmed that on Friday only 160 inmates were brought to the court complex. He added that the police have already informed the district attorney about it.

