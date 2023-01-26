Weather forecast: 2.5 mm rain recorded in Chandigarh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:26 AM IST

City residents crossing a road amid the downpour in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh /HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After cloudy weather during the day, 2.5 mm rain was recorded in the city on Wednesday evening as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Clear skies are likely on Republic day now as per the IMD.

The effects of the current Western Disturbance (WD) will abate from Thursday morning onwards. Clear skies are likely on Thursday and Friday and cloudy weather will start again from Saturday. Another WD will affect the city over the weekend and chances of light rain will start again from Sunday.

The maximum temperature went up from 18.9°C on Tuesday to 19.1°C on Wednesday while the minimum temperature went up from 9.4°C on Tuesday to 13.2°C on Wednesday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C while minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 11°C.

