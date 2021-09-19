Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Weather: More rain in store for Chandigarh

Monsoon movement is likely to pick up in the region from Monday, but there is a chance of light rain up to 20mm from Sunday itself and the temperature will dip due to cloudy weather in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
This monsoon, Chandigarh has recorded 546-mm rain, in comparison to a normal of 804.8 mm, leading to a 32% deficit so far. (HT file)

Days before its expected withdrawal, monsoon movement is likely to pick up in the region from Monday, though light showers are predicted on Sunday as well.

This monsoon, Chandigarh has recorded 546-mm rain, in comparison to a normal of 804.8 mm, leading to a 32% deficit so far.

“Monsoon movement is expected to pick up from Monday onwards. However, there is a chance of light rain up to 20mm from Sunday itself. Temperature will dip due to cloudy weather during the day,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department.

Maximum temperature rose from Friday’s 31.4°C to 34.3°C on Saturday while minimum temperature went up from 23.8°C to 24.7°C. Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 34°C and minimum around 26°C.

