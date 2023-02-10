Weather update: Cloudy sky to continue, showers likely in Chandigarh today

Cloudy weather is likely to continue on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is also a chance of light rain because of an active Western Disturbance (WD) in the area, however, clear skies are likely again over the weekend.

The maximum temperature went up from 23.1°C on Wednesday to 24.5°C on Thursday. The minimum rose from 9.4°C on Wednesday to 9.6°C on Thursday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 22°C and 25°C while minimum temperature will hover between 10°C and 16°C.