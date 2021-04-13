Weatherman predicts rain for a week in J&K

The meteorological department has predicted a week of rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain will lash the plains in Kashmir and the Pir Panjal region as winds blowing from the Mediterranean, the western disturbance, will bring moisture to the region, the department said.

“Light to moderate rains will start on Wednesday night and there will be widespread precipitation till April 18,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

Mir said the spell will not be continuous but there will be intermittent pauses. “Most rainfall will take place in the plains while hilly areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam may receive rain as well as snowfall,” he said.

There will be a break in precipitation on April 19 after which another weather system will hit the region. “Another western disturbance will bring rainfall again on April 21 and 22,” he said.

April has already witnessed a few wet spells in the Valley. After a relatively hot February, March had mostly remained cold and rainy with intermittent precipitation across Jammu and Kashmir.

The day temperature in Srinagar on Monday was 17.6°C against a normal of 20°C while the night temperature was 8.6°C. Kupwara had recorded a high of 20.2°C on Monday and 6.5°C during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“The day temperatures will not drop much. The temperature will hover around 10-12°C during wet weather,” Mir said.

Kashmir experienced the harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January. On January 31, Srinagar had recorded - 8.8°C, the lowest temperature since January 1991.