Weatherman predicts rain, snow in J&K for three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain over the plains and snow over the higher reachers in Jammu and Kashmir for three days, starting November 8. The MeT update asked farmers to suspend farm operations for the three days, and particularly on November 9. (iStock)

The weather was mostly dry in the Union territory with partially overcast skies in the Valley on Tuesday.

“On November 9, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain over plains and light snow over higher reaches like Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Pass, Zojila and Mughal Road,” the MeT said, adding that generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain and snow at isolated places is expected in the morning hours of November 9.

“Generally cloudy weather with a spell of light rain over many places and light snow over higher reaches is expected on November 8 and 9. No major weather forecast till 15 November,” MeT’s Srinagar centre director Mukhar Ahmad said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

The MeT update asked farmers to suspend farm operations for the three days, and particularly on November 9.

The centre has predicted temporary disruption of transportation over higher reaches due to slippery conditions and cautioned of a likely dip in temperature.

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic today

The traffic police said that the movement of vehicles will remain suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday owing to the launch of girders at Nashri viaduct to ensure safety of travellers.

The schools have changed the morning timings owing to the cold weather in the mornings in the valley.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!