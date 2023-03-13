Wedding bells ring in AAP, many young leaders to tie knot in coming months

Wedding bells are ringing in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with a chunk of its young leaders set to walk the aisle in the coming months.

The latest addition to the newly married AAP legislators’ club will be education minister Harjot Bains, 32, who is set to get hitched to Punjab-cadre IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in a couple of weeks. The Anandpur Sahib MLA got engaged to Jyoti on Sunday. (HT File Photo)

Bains will be the second minister to get married while in office after the AAP assumed power in Punjab after a stellar performance in the 2022 assembly polls. Earlier, in July last, chief minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who hails from Kurukshetra district in Haryana. This is Mann’s second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children from her.

At least three other ruling party MLAs, including Narinder Kaur Bharaj,Ranveer Singh Bhullar and Narinderpal Singh Sawna, got married after AAP formed government. While 29-year-old Bharaj, party’s youngest MLA from Sangrur, got married to AAP leader Mandeep Singh Lakhewal in October 8 last year, Ferozepur Urban constituency MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar, 62, got re-married on January 30 this year. Bhullar’s wife had passed away nearly two-and-a-half years ago. Fazilka MLA Sawna tied the knot on Republic Day this year.

After Bains, it will be the turn of AAP’s Baghapurana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand to get married. Sukhanand also got engaged recently to a girl who holds permanent residency (PR) of Canada. The wedding date is yet to be announced. Sukhanand’s marriage plans created a buzz in the budget session recently when he asked a question to sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer about a playground in his constituency and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, in a lighter vein, asked the minister to give assurance to the MLA that playground will be ready before his marriage.

Interestingly, Hayer, 33, is also on the list of party’s most eligible bachelors. Hayer, who is often asked questions about his marriage plans, usually replies that he is waiting for an “appropriate time”. As many as 11 AAP MLAs in the Punjab assembly are below the age of 35.

