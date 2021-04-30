Weekend lockdown in nine Haryana districts till Monday 5am

The Haryana government has imposed weekend lockdown from Friday 10pm till Monday 5am in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts as 77% of the state’s total Covid-19 fresh cases were detected there on Thursday.

These nine districts have been witnessing an alarming surge in fresh cases every day.

For instance, on April 27, when Haryana recorded 11,931 new cases, 8,727 cases were from these districts.

Chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said the weekend lockdown has been imposed as the pandemic is again posing threat to public health.

Any person violating the curbs will attract proceedings as per law under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The government has advised the public to stay indoors during the lockdown period.

SERVICES EXEMPTED

During the lockdown, people involved in essential services such as law and order, emergency and municipal services, health, electricity, fire, media, etc will be exempted from the restrictions.

Passengers going to or returning from airport, railway station or bus stands will be exempted.

Students appearing for examination and those on exam duty will also be exempted on production of admit/identity card.

There will be no curbs on those engaged in manufacturing of essential goods and on movement (inter-state and intra-state) of essential and non-essential goods.

All vehicles or persons in bona fide transit (inter-state or intra-state) will be allowed to pass but only after verification of point of origin and destination.

All medical establishments, public and private sector, manufacturing and distribution units, chemist, medical equipment shops, laboratories, etc will remain functional. Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, and other hospital support services will be permitted.

GATHERING LIMIT TO BE FOLLOWED

All wedding functions being held with prior permission will be allowed subject to limit of a maximum of 50% hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces and with the ceiling of 50 persons in open spaces.

The industrial units will have to mandatorily apply on Saral Haryana portal by providing necessary details to generate requisite passes for the employees or staff.

An official spokesperson said to implement these containment measures, the district magistrate area will deploy executive magistrate as incident commanders in the respective local jurisdictions.

The incident commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdictions.

