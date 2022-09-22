Wellness support seminar for soldiers, their families in troubled J&K

To enhance awareness about the ability of the human mind to overcome challenges posed by the army way of life and to ensure high happiness quotient, and wellness among soldiers and their families in the troubled border region of Jammu and Kashmir, a three-day command augmented wellness support seminar is being organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association at Nagrota from Wednesday to Friday.

”The purpose of the seminar was to discuss various aspects which contribute to the wellness of the soldiers, including their families,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, defence spokesperson.

“It is being organised to enhance awareness about the ability of the human mind to overcome challenges posed by the army way of life to ensure high happiness quotient and wellness,” he added.

In his inaugural address, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasised on the collective need to focus on the three pillars of physical, mental and spiritual health to ensure the wellness of present and future generations.

He also spoke of the need for empowering the ex-servicemen by preparing them for a second career.

On the first day of the seminar, the factors causing stress on an individual, which include occupational and socio-economic factors were discussed. The ways to deal with these stressors were deliberated upon. Panellists for this discussion included scientists from DRDO Dr Narender Pal Singh, Dr Sandhya Verma and Brigadier AK Pandey. Maj Gen DP Vishwasrao moderated the discussion.

The highlight of the day was a talk by the renowned monk, Prabhu Gauranga Das from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.