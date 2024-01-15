Western Command celebrates 8th Veterans Day with tributes

The 8th Veterans Day was observed at Chandimandir Military Station on Sunday by the Indian Army’s Western Command to pay tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by veterans of the Indian Armed Forces during their active service in the line of duty. Western Command general officer commanding-in-chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar (right) interacting with veterans during Veterans Day function in Chandimandir. (HT Photo)

More than 800 veteran officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in the tricity gathered for the grand function. The Western Command Headquarters honoured and felicitated distinguished senior veterans during the event.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, general officer commanding-in-chief, Western Command, interacted with the veterans, and conveyed gratitude and appreciation on behalf of the Indian Army for the invaluable services rendered by them for the country.

He expressed admiration for their contribution towards civil society after retirement, which had not only enhanced the image of the armed forces but also acted as a catalyst towards progress and development in their respective fields.

The general officer commanding-in-chief, during his interaction, assured the veterans of wholehearted and unwavering support for them and their families from the serving fraternity. He also appreciated their contributions and legacy which have made the Indian Armed Forces a modern, efficient and responsive asset of the country, ready to take on any challenge.

He further sought their counsel and support in the constant endeavours to modernise the Indian Armed Forces and contribute towards nation-building.

The UT administration commemorated the 8th Veterans Day at Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhavan by honouring gallantry awardees. Chief guest Banwarilal Purohit, UT administrator, applauded the Indian Army’s history, urging veterans to serve beyond retirement.

Nitin Yadav, adviser to the UT administrator, highlighted welfare schemes, seeking veterans’ input. Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh expressed gratitude for their sacrifices.

Zila sainik welfare officer Palika Arora announced a grievances redressal camp on Monday, offering veterans a platform to address issues with the UT administration.

Purohit suggested veterans be health role models for the younger generation.

