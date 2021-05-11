Western Command’s 100-bed hospital at Panjab University now operational

As part of the city’s continued fight against the raging pandemic, the Western Command on Monday dedicated three Covid hospitals, which will function under the Indian Army’s Operation Namaste.

Lieutenant General RP Singh, the general officer commanding-in-chief, announced the operationalisation of the Command’s first 100-bed hospital at the international students’ hostel of Panjab University, Sector 25.

The hospital will be run in coordination with the UT administration. Administrator VP Singh Badnore was also present on the occasion.

The other two hospitals include Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital in Faridabad and Rajindra Government Hospital in Patiala, which will be made operational on May 11 and 12, respectively.

The hospitals have been set up on a war footing in coordination with the civil administration of the respective states/UT. The hospitals have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate and symptomatic patients suffering from Covid-19.

The army has deployed its own doctors, nursing officers and paramedics for treatment as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research. The civil administration is facilitating essential amenities, service management, uninterrupted oxygen supply, patient admission and discharge and ambulance services at these hospitals.

The hospitals will also cater to basic laboratory services, X-ray and pharmacy. The admission in these hospitals will be open to all and coordinated by the chief medical officers of the respective districts. The discharge of patients will be on recommendation of the army medical officer treating them. Patients requiring a higher grade of treatment will be shifted to other hospitals as per the availability of ICU facilities.