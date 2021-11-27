What is stopping Punjab govt from acting against drug mafia, asks Navjot Sidhu

Intensifying his attack on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government on drugs and sacrilege issues, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday asked under whose fear it was not taking action against those running the drug business in the state.

It came a day after Sidhu threatened to fast unto death if the Congress government did not make the report of the special task force (STF) on drugs public and justice was not delivered in the sacrilege cases.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “Being the PPCC president, I have met lakhs of party workers. There are two core issues for them — the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the drug smuggling. Raising these issues is my duty.”

The government, he added, should at least follow the directions of the high court which this year underlined that drug suppliers were enjoying political patronage while small fish were being made scapegoat. Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures, the Congress leader said Punjab topped the chart in drug-related crimes.

Referring to former CM Amarinder Singh, he said, “People who have been removed now had promised to end these crimes in four weeks. A report the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was handed over to the Punjab Police’s STF in November 2017 on direction of the high court. The STF’s report was submitted to the court in February 2018. On both occasions, the HC ordered to take action as per the law. But what stops them from acting is beyond my comprehension.”

On the sacrilege issue, Sidhu said the court had asked the government to file chargesheet within six months. “Six months have passed now but the chargesheet is nowhere. How can we get justice when you ensure blanket bail to former DGP Sumedh Saini who is a prime accused?” he asked.

Casting aspersions on the intent of the government, he said, “If Saini was granted this bail, why has the government not filed a special leave petition (SLP) against the move in court even after two-and-a-half months?”

Replying to a query, he said, “Some of the measures taken by the Channi government recently came only after I raised the issue. There is no lack of coordination between the government and the party.”

Taking a jibe against his predecessor Sunil Jakhar, he said, “The previous president is active posting tweets. Has he ever raised his voice?”