Wheat crop on 200 acres gutted in Karnal

Standing wheat crop spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in a fire in Karnal’s Kachhwa village on Sunday. Farmers said that the crop and fodder that was gutted was worth ₹1 crore.

Soon after noticing the fire, the farmers, including women, gathered near the fields and tried to control the blaze. Five fire tenders took several hours to douse the flames.

The fire was allegedly caused by a spark from the reaper machine and later spread to several acres within a few minutes.

An aggrieved farmer, Mahender Singh, said the crop was ready for harvesting and he was waiting for the combine harvesters. But the fire reduced my crop on 10 acres to ashes, he added.

Another farmer Phool Singh of Kachhwa village -- whose crop on six acres was destroyed -- said the government should come forward to help the farmers.

A fire department official said five tenders were used to contain the flames with the help of farmers as the fire was spread to a huge area under matured wheat crops.

On the demand of compensation to the aggrieved farmers, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said that district administration will send the report to office of financial commissioner (revenue) for appropriate action.