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Wheat lifting from Punjab on fast track, Centre ramps up rail movement

As of May 6, 2026, about 78.96 lakh tonnes of wheat had been lifted from mandis in Punjab, higher than 75.63 lakh tonnes during the same period last year, even though total arrivals were slightly lower at around 122 lakh tonnes compared to 125 lakh tonnes a year ago, the Union food ministry said

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Wheat evacuation from Punjab’s wholesale mandis has picked up pace this rabi marketing season, with the Centre stepping up rail movement to ensure smoother procurement operations and reduced congestion at purchase centres.

Wheat evacuation from Punjab’s wholesale mandis has picked up pace this rabi marketing season, with the Centre stepping up rail movement to ensure smoother procurement operations and reduced congestion at purchase centres.

As of May 6, 2026, about 78.96 lakh tonnes of wheat had been lifted from mandis in Punjab, higher than 75.63 lakh tonnes during the same period last year, even though total arrivals were slightly lower at around 122 lakh tonnes compared to 125 lakh tonnes a year ago, the Union food ministry said.

Officials said the improved evacuation pace has helped ease pressure at mandis. “The higher lifting despite lower arrivals reflects better movement of wheat from procurement centres, resulting in reduced congestion,” the food ministry said.

To further streamline grain dispatches, the government has allocated 100 additional “wheat special” rail rakes for May 2026, with a combined carrying capacity of about 3 lakh tonnes. These rakes are primarily designated for movement to Uttar Pradesh and southern states.

 
food corporation of india
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Wheat lifting from Punjab on fast track, Centre ramps up rail movement
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Wheat lifting from Punjab on fast track, Centre ramps up rail movement
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