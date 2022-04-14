Wheat purchase till Baisakhi breaks 15-year record in Punjab
Wheat procurement in the ongoing rabi marketing season reached 17 lakh tonnes till April 13, setting a 15-year record for this period.
“The total purchase of wheat touched 17 lakh MT on April 13 which was the highest purchase on this date in the last 15 years,” said an official spokesperson on Thursday.
The rabi marketing season had started on April 1, with mandis and purchase centres set up across the state. Baisakhi, which marks the harvest season in Punjab, was celebrated on Thursday.
Over 20 lakh tonnes of wheat arrived till Wednesday, with government agencies — Pungrain, Punsup, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and Markfed besides the Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) — procuring nearly 17 lakh tonnes and wheat purchase by private players reaching one lakh tonnes.
The spokesperson further said that this year the state government has already credited payments worth ₹828 crore into the bank accounts of farmers for wheat purchase. Additional payment worth ₹871 crore has been cleared and will be credited into the accounts of farmers, he said.
With Ukraine and Russia — two major wheat exporters worldwide — locked in war, Punjab and other wheat-producing states in India are witness an upswing in crop purchases. Punjab has made arrangements for procuring 135 lakh tonnes of wheat in the ongoing season.
State universities to start course on Indian Constitution: Minister
Mumbai State universities will soon start a mandatory course on the Indian constitution, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Samant said he has informed all state university vice chancellors about introducing this course for all university students--aided, unaided, professional and traditional courses. Despite repeated calls and text messages, Samant remained unavailable for a comment.
Refinery project faces opposition again; organisation writes to CM seeking appointment
Weeks after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi suggesting an alternative land for the Ratnagiri refinery project at Barsu-Solgaon in Rajapur tehsil, villagers have voiced their opposition. An organisation opposing the mega refinery, Refinery Virodhi Sanghatna, had on April 11 written to Thackeray expressing its disapproval. Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical Limited was proposed in Rajapur's Nanar, but it was met with stiff opposition from locals, including fishermen and farmers.
Covid-19: Delhi's caseload rises again; key govt meet on April 20
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 fresh cases, up by 26 infections from Wednesday's tally, the Delhi health department reported. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week. The national capital had on Wednesday reported 299 cases, a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections.
30g gold bracelet returned to owner, thanks to roadside vendor’s presence of mind
A 60-year-old woman and roadside vendor in Kalyan alerted a traffic police constable after seeing a 30g gold bracelet on the road. The police immediately searched the person on CCTV footage and handed over the bracelet through the poor woman in Kalyan on Thursday. On Thursday morning, a 32-year-old resident of Kalyan, Sanket Dherange was having tea and breakfast at a stall in Mahatma Phule Chowk. Jahida Isar, the roadside vendor immediately informed the traffic cops.
Four cops suspended after ‘custodial death’ in Koderma, family demands arrest
The Koderma district administration on Thursday suspended four policemen, including station in-charge of Domchanch police station, after a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Body of 55-year-old a resident of Sabhi village, Arjun Saw, was found in Nirupahadi forest area, a few kilometres from the police station, on Wednesday morning.
