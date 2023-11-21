Deputy commissioner of Kathua district Rakesh Minhas on Tuesday kick started wheat sowing along the Indo-Pak international border in Hiranagar sector.

Wheat sowing on Indo-Pak border begins

Sub divisional magistrate, Hiranagar, Manisha Koul and chief agriculture officer Kathua, Sanjeev Rai were also present on the occasion.

“We are encouraging farmers of the border belt to bring more vacant land under cultivation along the Indo-Pak international border. The farmers are also being motivated for integrated farming, using the latest machinery to reduce the cost of farming to enhance income in agriculture production,” Minhas said.

“District administration, BSF and department of agriculture are working in coordination with farmers to facilitate safe and secure cultivation of the Rabi and Kharif crops across the fence,” he said.

To check intruders, including Pakistani terrorists, India has raised anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS) along the border and in the process has fenced out its own territory, which is now being cultivated following renewed Indo-Pak truce deal in February 2021.

While interacting with local farmers, the DC said the district administration is keen to bring entire fellow land under cultivation for which farmers of the border belt are being given extended support through agriculture and allied departments.

Chief agriculture officer Sanjeev Rai Gupta said that for the current fiscal, the department has set a target of wheat sowing in 300 acres of land during Rabi 2023-24 across the fence.

“About 200 acres of land across the fence was sown today in which 67 farmers from villages of Chack Changa, Karol Krishna, Karol Maithrian and Chann Tanda participated,” Gupta said.

To facilitate effective sowing across the fence, the agriculture department also provided machines such as tractor, cultivator to the farmers actually involved in border sowing and team of officials from the department are also technically facilitating them in every aspect, he added.

President of Border Farmers’ Association Nanak Chand, who is also a progressive farmer, said “The farmers of the border areas appreciate relentless efforts of agriculture department Kathua for facilitating us in sowing our lands across the Indo-Pak international border and now we are able to cultivate in both rabi and kharif seasons.”