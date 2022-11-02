Wheelchairs, hearing aids distributed to differently abled on Haryana Day

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) on Tuesday distributed equipment worth ₹43 lakh to differently abled persons on the occasion of Haryana Day.

As per a press release, wheelchairs, hearing aids, eye occluders, DB splint were distributed to the differently abled children up to the age of 18.

Principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar said equipment worth ₹65 lakh will be distributed in future. He said an amount of ₹1.10 crore is being spent under social responsibility scheme. Chairman, Haryana Power Utilities, PK Das said power companies have become profitable thus various campaigns are being run under the social responsibility scheme. Das said that public libraries are being established with an aim to enlighten society. “We are setting up Sardar Patel Library chain under which 15 libraries have been established so far and 85 more libraries will be established in the future,’’ he said.

Managing director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Dr Saket Kumar said that various campaigns are being run by the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to make the lives of differently abled people at ease.