When a cricketing legend walked onto the CGC greens

It was an evening immersed in sporting history as legendary Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani, the wicket-keeper in the World Cup-winning team of 1983, stepped off the pitch and painted the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) greens with memories of the golden era of cricket. From left: Chandigarh Golf Club governing council member Shona Singh, Amarbir Singh Lehal, former Indian wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani, Dr GS Kochhar, CGC president Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) and CGC captain Alamgir Grewal on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The cricketer was felicitated at an event hosted by Trillochan Singh Anand, one of the seniormost members of the club and managing director of Anand Hearing Care Pvt. Ltd., and the CGC managing committee.

In an engaging interaction, Kirmani took the audience down the memory lane, sharing anecdotes from India’s historic World Cup win of 1983. The 76-year-old former cricketer, who has played 88 Tests and 49 ODIs for India, fondly spoke of the high-pressure knockout matches of the World Cup, moments that have since been immortalised in popular culture, including the film 1983. Kirmani retired from international cricket in 1986 after sustaining a leg injury during the 1985-86 World Series Cup.

As the evening progressed, the conversation naturally turned to golf. Kirmani recalled playing at the CGC years ago, expressing regret at missing it this time due to travel commitments.

“I’m driving to Manali tomorrow,” he said with a smile. While admitting that he is not a regular golfer, Kirmani shared his enthusiasm for the sport through his grandson, an avid golfer based in Noida, who, he hopes, will emerge as a future prodigy.