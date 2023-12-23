close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / White Christmas to elude Shimla yet again

White Christmas to elude Shimla yet again

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Possibility of snowfall in higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts due to feeble western disturbance

The meteorological office in Shimla on Saturday forecast rain and snow in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh, indicating the influence of a feeble western disturbance.

A frozen stretch at Losar in Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
A frozen stretch at Losar in Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Met office director Surender Paul said the western disturbance commenced its impact on the state on Friday night but chances of a white Christmas in Shimla remain bleak though the higher reaches of the state capital and adjoining Kinnaur district could experience snowfall.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Anticipation of snowfall drives tourists to Gulmarg and Pahalgam

Under the sway of the weather system, light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

There is a possibility of snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, he said.

There has been a noticeable rise in minimum night temperatures across the region.

Samdho in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 0.1°C.

The maximum temperatures have also surpassed normal levels with Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur registering the highest daytime temperature of 22.8°C.

As residents and visitors prepare for the weekend, the Met office advised them to stay updated on local weather conditions.

“The situation is dynamic and the weather office will continue to monitor and provide timely updates,” Paul said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out