White Christmas to elude Shimla yet again

The meteorological office in Shimla on Saturday forecast rain and snow in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh, indicating the influence of a feeble western disturbance. A frozen stretch at Losar in Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Met office director Surender Paul said the western disturbance commenced its impact on the state on Friday night but chances of a white Christmas in Shimla remain bleak though the higher reaches of the state capital and adjoining Kinnaur district could experience snowfall.

Under the sway of the weather system, light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

There is a possibility of snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, he said.

There has been a noticeable rise in minimum night temperatures across the region.

Samdho in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 0.1°C.

The maximum temperatures have also surpassed normal levels with Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur registering the highest daytime temperature of 22.8°C.

As residents and visitors prepare for the weekend, the Met office advised them to stay updated on local weather conditions.

“The situation is dynamic and the weather office will continue to monitor and provide timely updates,” Paul said.